Following a tough loss to Barnesville, Minnesota, Breckenridge was itching to get their record back to .500. The Cowboys welcomed the Hawley, Minnesota, Nuggets to town on Friday, Oct. 4 and built a comfortable lead on their way to a 41-21 homecoming victory.
“Our guys came out, executed, got into them and we snapped back,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “We got back on track. We’re still yet to play that perfect game so to say and we don’t want to play that perfect game until we get into section time. Then we want to keep playing that perfect game.”
The game started with a bang as Jacob Vizenor took the opening kick for six, but a holding call brought it back. Vizenor made it happen again later in the game with another kick return to the house, but another penalty took the points off the board.
“We’ve got to make better choices that aren’t going to result in those negative impact penalties and things like this. We’ll learn from each one of those and move forward,” Fredericksen said.
The penalties ended up not hurting as Breck punched it in on both of the possessions. Jack Aigner busted loose for a 49-yard score to put his team on the board and his fellow senior, Tyson Piechowski, got open in the endzone and looked a Cooper Yaggie pass into the breadbasket. The senior class tallied four of the team’s six TDs on the day.
“That’s what we have to have. Our seniors got to step up, they got to be leaders and they’ve got to make plays when we need them and that’s what they did tonight,” Fredericksen said. “We’re going to lean on them hard and they’re the ones that are ultimately going to take us where we want to go.”
Chris Nieto plunged in for a one-yard score in the third quarter and just like in the Ottertail Central, Minnesota, game, Jase Jensen hauled in a long ball and took it in right before halftime to make it a 28-6 lead heading into the locker room.
Cooper Yaggie brought his TD pass count up to three at the beginning of the second half with a 33-yard scoring strike to Vizenor. Yaggie only threw six passes in the game, but his five completions racked up 155 yards.
“We got the long ball and made some big plays tonight. That’s always good,” Fredericksen said.
The downfield passing game was complimented by Breck’s balanced rushing attack. Aigner, who scored another touchdown in the second half, paced his team with 103 yards on seven carries.
“We came out and we ran the ball. We did exactly what we wanted to do and set the tone up front,” Fredericksen said.
Hawley put a pair of scores on the board in the second half and kept the home team on their heels.
“Hawley’s not going to back down. That’s why when it’s 41-21 you still kind of think they’re in the game,” Fredericksen said. “Hats off to them. They keep battling and their coaching staff does a fantastic job.”
Next up for Breckenridge (3-3) is a 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 road trip to Crookston, Minnesota.
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Passing
Cooper Yaggie- 5-6 155 yds, 3 TDs
Rushing
Jack Aigner- 7 carries, 103 yds, 2 TDs
Chris Nieto- 12 carries, 69 yds, TD
Emmit Vig- 6 carries, 39 yds
Receiving
Jacob Vizenor- 2 catches, 72 yds, TD
Jase Jensen- 2 catches, 68 yds, TD
Tyson Piechowski- 1 catch, 15 yds, TD
Special Teams
Yaggie- 5-6 XPs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.