Breckenridge’s trip to Mitchell, South Dakota, started off the same way last year’s visit went: a win in the Corn Palace. Breck bullied Gregory, South Dakota, in a 66-46 rout on Friday, Dec. 27 in the Hoop City Classic. Cooper Yaggie tied for the fourth-highest scoring performance in BHS history with 36 points, joining Joe Terfehr and Noah Christensen on the record board.
Not only did Yaggie turn in a historic offensive showing, he also locked down the high-scoring Coy Determan 24.
“(Yaggie) really came through on both ends of the court. He was guarding a guy that averages about 30 a game and we held him to six,” Breckenridge coach Arly Ohm said.
Yaggie buried half a dozen triples and the other two Cowboy 3s came from way downtown courtesy of Adam Ohm.
“Adam had a couple of big 3s to spread the gap, which was nice because they were playing zone on us. We needed to knock down some shots,” Ohm said.
Jonah Christensen was another Breck player coming through for his squad. The forward turned in another double-double with 19 points and 15 boards.
“(Jonah Christensen) did a great job on the glass,” Ohm said. “I thought he and Tyson (Piechowski) and Anthony (Conzemius) gave us a significant advantage in the paint and on the glass. That was a key factor.”
Breckenridge turned in one of their better defensive showings of the season against a talented Gregory team.
“The name of the game was we took them out of a lot of stuff they like to run. It’s a real tribute to our kids, because they were very locked in defensively,” Ohm said. “I think it was a case where everybody fulfilled their role and did a good job of beating a quality opponent today.”
Breckenridge moves on to take on McIntosh, South Dakota, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. Prior to the game, Breck’s players will be treated to a front-row seat to watch some of the best players in the country.
“There’s some big-time games with big-time guys. A lot of Division I players are playing tonight,” Ohm said. “We love it. Absolutely love it. We love the trip. Everything about it we like. Our B and C teams get to scrimmage Mitchell High School. It’s a good thing for our entire program.”
For coverage of the Saturday game, make sure to read Tuesday’s Daily News.
