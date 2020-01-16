Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, came to Breckenridge on a hot streak where they’d won eight out of their last nine games.
The pair of Heart O’ Lakes foes were neck and neck the entire game and went into overtime tied at 68. Breck didn’t buckle under the pressure, sending Pelican home with a 77-74 loss on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
“I thought we took care of the ball and consistently got good shots all night long. Different guys stepped up on both ends of the floor and made plays when we needed it,” Breckenridge coach Arly Ohm said. “I’m really super proud of the kids, because that’s a good basketball team we beat. That’s a quality win for the Cowboys.”
Jonah Christensen wouldn’t be denied in the final period, scoring six of the Cowboys’ nine points outside of regulation. The junior forward dominated all night for 27 points and 12 rebounds.
“I just thought Jonah played so hard and his teammates got him the ball. I was very proud of Jonah Christensen,” Ohm said.
Breck’s other leading scorer throughout the season, Cooper Yaggie, followed Christensen with 11 points. It wasn’t one of his highest outputs of the year, but it’s still impressive considering he wasn’t playing at 100 percent.
“Cooper Yaggie was playing with an ear infection where most kids wouldn’t have even dressed tonight,” Ohm said. “I just thought we showed a lot of toughness as a team and took some big steps forward tonight.”
Yaggie and other Cowboy guards were making the Vikings pay with their perimeter shooting while Christensen got some help on the interior from BHS’ other bigs. Tyson Piechowski and Anthony Conzemius each scored nine points. Piechowski pulled down eight rebounds and Conzemius had half a dozen boards on the night.
“I thought offensively it was a case where we played inside-out,” Ohm said. “We went to different guys on the inside and if they collapsed on them then we were able to kick it out to shooters. If they covered our shooters, we were able to go inside. It was a really well-balanced offensive attack.”
Next up for Breckenridge (6-7) is another conference test at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 in Hawley, Minnesota.
“It does not get easier, but that’s what makes the Heart O’ Lakes fun,” Ohm said. “You’ve got to stay balanced and keep moving forward.”
