Cowboys pick up where they left off

The Breckenridge Cowboys’ baseball team is off to a great start this season. They had a 10-day layoff and went into their doubleheader with Hawley.
The Breckenridge Cowboys won both games of the doubleheader 3-2 and 11-0. There were four new varsity starters for the Cowboys in their game this week.
“We played pretty well considering how different our lineup was,” Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said. “This team on the offensive side of the ball is probably as good we we’ve had it in a very long time.”
The Nuggets and Cowboys were in a pitcher’s duel in game one, as Connor Twidwell pitched a complete game, allowing just two runs, none of them were earned, and totaled three strikeouts.
The Cowboys put up 18 hits on the scorecard in game two and they had eight different players get at least two hits in the game. Cooper Yaggie and Jace Werner each pitched 3.1 innings. They both allowed two hits and no runs as Werner had three strikeouts to Yaggie’s one.
There were plenty of new faces in the lineup for the Cowboys. One notable new name was Alex Sanchez, who went 3-for-7 combined in both games, getting two RBIs for the Cowboys.
Breckenridge will be on the road to face Pelican Rapids Monday, May 17. This will be a makeup doubleheader from Tuesday, May 11, where their games were postponed. The Cowboys currently are in second place in the Heart of Lakes Conference where their record is 10-2.
