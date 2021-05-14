Cowboys place 3rd at Perham

The Cowboys golf team went to Perham Thursday, May 13 and placed third as a team. Seth Schreiber led the Cowboys and shot 88 on the day.
“He drove the ball well and made some very nice chip shots,” Head Coach Seth Golade said about Schreiber.
Freshman Dawson Wienbar shot a 92. Mark Wermerskirchen shot a 106, Max Neitzke shot a 108 and Jace Loehr shot a 110 on the day.
The Cowboys will be at Frazee Monday, May 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.