Cowboys place 3rd at Perham

Seth Schreiber tees off from the seventh tee at Perham’s meet Thursday, May 13. 

The Cowboys golf team went to Perham Thursday, May 13 and placed third as a team. Seth Schreiber led the Cowboys and shot 88 on the day.

“He drove the ball well and made some very nice chip shots,” Head Coach Seth Golade said about Schreiber. 

 Freshman Dawson Wienbar shot a 92. Mark Wermerskirchen shot a 106, Max Neitzke shot a 108 and Jace Loehr shot a 110 on the day. 

The Cowboys will be at Frazee Monday, May 17.

