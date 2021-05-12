Cowboys place third at The Meadows

The Breckenridge Cowboys golf team had a great outing at The Meadows. Seventh grader Max Neitzke had an outstanding debut shooting 84 in his first varsity round. Dawson Wienbar continues to be outstanding as he shot 85. Jeremiah Fox shot an 88 and Seth Schreiber shot a 92. Mark Wermerskirchen shot a 102 and Matthew Koltes shot a 106.
Neitzke, Wienbar and Fox all placed in the top 12 individually. The Cowboys placed third as a team shooting 349, placing behind Hawley’s 336 and Barnesville’s 314. The Cowboys will be at Lakeside Golf Club Thursday, May 13 for their next meet.
