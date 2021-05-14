Cowboys rack up 1st place finishes

Gavin Johnson finished first in the boys shot put Thursday, May 14 at DGF.

Breckenridge High School’s track and field team met at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF)  Thursday, May 13. Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls finished in fourth, but they also tallied up some first-place finishers as well. 

Emily Gowin finished  first in the girls 400-meter dash. Grace Conzemius finished first in the girls triple jump and the girls high jump. Gavin Johnson finished first in the boys shot put. Jacob Kunkle finished first in the boys’ high jump. Breckenridge will meet at Perham High School Thursday, May 20. 

