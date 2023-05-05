Cowboys record season-high 14 hits in loss to DGF

The young Breckenridge Cowboys baseball team welcomed undefeated Dilworth Glyndon Felton, Minnesota, on Thursday for a doubleheader tilt at the Wahpeton airport diamonds. Game one ended via the mercy rule with DGF leading 11-0 after five innings. Game two was a different story, as Breckenridge battled during an 11-8 loss.
Game One
Trey Vogelbacher completed two innings on the mound, allowing seven runs (one earned) on five hits and two strikeouts. Vogelbacher didn't issue a walk. Kaleb Albertson pitched three innings of long relief, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. Albertson recorded one strikeout.
Joey Conzemius, Jaxson Riggs, Cooper Roberts and Vogelbacher accounted for Breckenridge's only hits with a single each. DGF received three hits apiece from Jordan Summers and Grant Anderson, while Austin Anderson fanned eight batters in a five-inning shutout.
Game Two
Nine Cowboy errors killed any comeback hopes Thursday, but Breckenridge swung the bats with authority in the nightcap, unloading a season-high 14 hits.
Jacob Nicholson and Alex Sanchez both batted 3-for-4. Nicholson, a sophomore lefty, burned the third baseman with a double to the opposite field. He also found the gap between first and second in a well-rounded day at the plate.
Vogelbacher went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Riggs, Gavin Hoffert, and Zane Mikkelson also had two hits in the game.
Breckenridge responded to getting dragged in game one by grabbing a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Cowboy defense unraveled in the bottom half, however, misplaying deep flies and shallow pop ups that were compounded by errors. DGF batted around to claim a 10-3 lead and held on for the remainder of the game.
Lawson Oliphant got the start and gave up seven runs on four walks and two hits. He was pulled with two outs in the first inning after his defense failed to make several easy plays. Logan Church entered in relief and had a nice outing, completing 5.1 innings, scattering seven hits and walking three. Church held DGF to one earned run without recording a single strikeout.
Grant Anderson had three hits and four RBIs for the Rebels. Brody O'Keefe allowed 11 hits and seven earned runs in 3.1 innings on the hill. Beau Majerus held off the Cowboys by pitching 3.2 innings and striking out seven.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.