UNDERWOOD, MINN. — Breckenridge defensive end Dallen Ernst ran back a 40-yard fumble recovery touchdown as the Cowboys ran away with a 25-0 victory against the Underwood Rockets Friday, Sept. 24.
“I saw the ball and I thought, oh boy, I picked it up and I just ran,” Ernst said. “There was someone behind me saying ‘Just run, Dallen, run!’ so I just kept running.”
Breckenridge started the game with a 20-yard connection from Collin Roberts to Alex Sanchez through the air. The Cowboys capped off their first drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Gavin Pederson.
On the Rockets’ next possession, Alex Martel drilled the quarterback as he was dropping back to pass on third down, knocking the ball loose into the hands of the six-foot-five Ernst who showed off his wheels by outrunning the entire Underwood team.
James Mertes added fuel to the fire with a seven-yard rushing touchdown, his first of the season, giving Breckenridge a 19-0 halftime lead. Mertes added another rushing score in the second half from eight yards out to put the game out of reach.
Mertes led the team with 12 carries for 65 yards. Pederson ran with purpose, turning his seven carries into 32 yards. Dylan Bernotas added seven carries for 40 yards from the wildcat formation.
“Our offense came out to play tonight. Our defense was stellar and now our offense is starting to click a little bit,” Breckenridge Head Coach Chad Fredericksen said. “We were able to march up and down the field. I’m proud of our guys and how they responded. We needed to win this week and we needed to play well.”
