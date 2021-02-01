Cowboys saddle up Perham, move to 4-0

On Saturday, Jan. 30, the Breckenridge Cowboys defeated Perham 59-46 to move to 4-0 on the season.
Breckenridge was off to a great start in the first seven minutes of the game. They were playing through their bigs as Anthony Conzemius totaled 17 points while Jonah Christensen totaled 16 points.
"When you respond to adversity the way that they did, that leaves you with not much else to complain about," Head Coach Stevin Lipp said.
"They were definitely well prepared for what we had to run," Lipp said. "They were throwing everything at us and we had to make some adjustments throughout, but I'm proud of how the guys responded to that."
The rebounding game was big for the Cowboys as Conzemius had 10 rebounds, and had a handful of offensive rebounds.
"They are scrappers," Lipp referenced Christensen and Conzemius on the offensive board. "When they clean glass the way they do, it helps a lot."
Lipp mentioned that the team needed to box out better, as they gave up a ton of offensive rebounds throughout the game.
Breckenridge broke away in the second half with big three-point shots by Jr. Perez, Cooper Yaggie and Jonah Christensen to open up the game. Yaggie finished with 16 points and went 8-11 from the free throw line.
Breckenridge hosts rival Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Both are the top two teams in the Heart O'Lakes Conference.
