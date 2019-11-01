Breckenridge isn’t the only team in Section 6A new to Class A. Not only is Underwood, Minnesota, a recent addition to Class A, they’re also in their first season playing 11-man football. The Rockets have made the transition seamlessly and enter the title bout with the No. 1 seed and a 9-1 record.
“A good program’s a good program. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing nine-man or 11-man, you just know how to win,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “They’ve got a great tradition and they obviously haven’t skipped a beat moving up to 1A. They’re battling for a section championship just like us.”
It’s the second year in a row Underwood has made it to a section championship game. They fell to Verndale, Minnesota, last season. Their lone loss this season was to Ada-Borup, Minnesota, and since then they’ve won six in a row. The most recent victory was against New York Mills, Minnesota, in a gritty 12-6 game to move on to the section championship.
Underwood’s offense will look familiar to Breckenridge. It’s the same double-tight straight T formation Barnesville, Minnesota, runs. The misdirection-heavy system gave the Cowboys fits in their lopsided loss to the Trojans.
“You see a lot of similar looks, but they’re doing a lot of different things out of all those looks. It’s hard to make sure that you can see the football, so you’ve got to be extremely discipline defensively,” Fredericksen said. “Defensively it’s not as much as what we haven’t seen before, but that offense has definitely given us problems.”
Just like Breckenridge, Underwood will use four-man and five-man fronts on the defensive side of the ball. Fredericksen expects to see a decent amount of blitzing from the Rockets.
None of the current BHS players have been to a section championship game. The current seniors were in eighth grade the last time Breck went to battle in a section championship game, which they lost to Ottertail Central, Minnesota.
“We’re wanting to play. Our guys are ready to go. They were ready to go on Wednesday,” Fredericksen said. “We’re chomping at the bit and are happy as all get out that we have a chance.”
The Cowboys come into the game riding a pair of lopsided wins. Their run game has been dominant with more than 400 yards in each of the victories.
“Hopefully our physicality with the way we play and the guys up front can ultimately get it done for us,” Fredericksen said. “We’ve got to do our own job and do it every time.”
Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the Fargodome.
