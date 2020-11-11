Cowboys shutout Staples-Motley, finish regular season 5-1

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Breckenridge found a way to get over their loss against Barnesville, and that was to come out and score two touchdowns before having the offense take the field. They defeated Staples-Motley 54-0 and are headed into the playoffs with a potential bye week.
The scoring got started with James Mertes returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown to make it 7-0. After a Staples-Motley three and out, Dylan Bernotas returned the Cardinals punt back for a touchdown to go up 14-0. Once the Cowboys got the ball on offense, they drove down the field and scored as Connor Twidwell caught a pass for a five-yard touchdown from Cooper Yaggie to make it 20-0.
The Cowboys scored 34 first quarter points and went up 47-0 at halftime, and that was all the Cowboys needed to take this one. For head coach Chad Fredericksen, you take the wins how you get them with the playoffs looming. He was most impressed with how the team came out ready to play.
“Our guys have been motivated throughout the whole season and offseason, all of those things,” Fredericksen said. “These guys just love to play football. From the top to the bottom, they just got hungry when they got their chance, and guys went in there and took advantage of it.”
Throughout the game, players went in that usually don’t get playing time and contributed on a high level.
“I’m overwhelmingly proud of the guys from top to bottom of our roster.”
This team will most likely play in the semifinals of the section playoffs. Other than potentially winning a championship at Breckenridge, there is a lot more to be excited about when it comes to playing in the section playoffs.
“I’m just looking forward to these guys having an opportunity to play for that (championship),” Fredericksen said. “That’s something that has been a goal of ours for the whole time since we lost last year in the section championship, and getting back there and winning it this year.”
Finishing with a high seed in the regular season could potentially mean another home game for the Cowboys in the near future.
“I’m just excited about hosting a game, getting the seniors their last game on this field is going to mean the world to us and we are just excited for it,” Fredericksen said.
The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 5-1 record and could potentially finish as a one or two seed in the Minnesota State High School League section playoffs. If they do get a bye week, which is the most likely scenario, they would play Saturday, Nov. 21 at home.
If they play in the first round of the Section playoffs, they would compete on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
This team will be on the cusp of another section championship appearance if they do get that bye week and move straight to the semifinals.
