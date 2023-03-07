MSHSL Section 6A boys basketball play-in game held Monday, March 6, at Breckenridge High School.

The No. 7 seed Breckenridge Cowboys (4-21) hadn’t won in nearly a month entering Monday’s Section 6A play-in game vs. No. 10 seed New York Mills (2-25). Numerous games against Class 2A powerhouses throughout the season readied Breckenridge for a successful playoff opener, as the Cowboys easily dispatched the Eagles at home by a score of 79-47.

Landon Blaufuss hopped back on the double-double train with 16 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals. Daymon Smith led the scoring effort with 17 points and Alex Sanchez scored 12. Dylan Bernotas helped Breckenridge establish an early lead by knocking down three shots from behind the arc.

Cowboys begin playoffs by snapping 7-game losing streak

Dylan Bernotas (left) and Daymon Smith (right) are are dialed in from downtown as Breckenridge prepares to face Battle Lake on Thursday, March 9. 
Cowboys start playoffs by snapping 7-game losing streak

Alex Sanchez scores in the lane vs. New York Mills. The senior forward is a strong finisher and the Eagles struggled to keep him away from the block.


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 