Cowboys split triangular

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, Breckenridge wrestling met in a triangular with Barnesville and Mahnomen/Waubun at Barnesville High School. The Cowboys fell to Mahnomen/Waubun 48-33. The Cowboys won six of the eight matches they wrestled in.
The Cowboys defeated Barnesville 42-33 after going into the final two matches down 33-30. Daniel Erlandson secured a lead going into the final match at 220 pounds. Wyatt Differding at heavyweight secured the last pin of the triangular to secure the team's match against Barnesville.
Look for full recap in this weekend's Daily News.
