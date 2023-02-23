Cowboys suffer huge loss at The Hive, 80-28

Jacob Kunkel (left) passes the basketball on the baseline vs. Barnesville. The Breckenridge junior had a nice offensive game vs. Class 2A powerhouse Perham on Tuesday, tallying a career-high 11 points.
PERHAM, Minn. — Breckenridge suffered one of the most lopsided losses in program history Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the hands of the No. 9-ranked Perham Yellowjackets, falling by a score of 80-28 at The Hive.
The Class 1A Cowboys (3-19) recorded six assists and turned the basketball over 22 times. Class 2A Perham (18-4) recorded 14 assists and turned the ball over just six times. The Cowboys made only 11 shots compared to 31 for the Yellowjackets.
Jacob Kunkel scored a career-high 11 points for the Cowboys and Cameron Nieto scored eight. Perham was led by 25 points from Soren Anderson and 20 points for Micah Thompson.
Since winning back-to-back Section 8AA Championships and going 52-11 as the second smallest Class 2A school from 2016-18, Breckenridge has compiled a 49-72 record, failing to reach the section semifinals despite dropping down a class. The Cowboys have entered full rebuilding mode with an 8-39 record over the past two seasons.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.