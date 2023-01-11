Cowboys surrender 193 points to Esko, DGF

The Breckenridge Cowboys received a rude awakening from one of the best teams in Minnesota Class 2A boys basketball when they hosted the Esko Eskomos on Friday, Jan. 6. No. 10-ranked Esko ran out to a 24-3 lead, scoring 61 first-half points en route to a 100-52 win.
“Tough one for the Cowboys. Esko is a really good basketball team,” Breckenridge Head Coach Jordan Christensen said. “Esko’s press got to us and we struggled throughout the game, as 23 turnovers in the first half killed us.”
Freshman guard/forward Jaxson Riggs recorded career-highs in points (13) and rebounds (8) for Breckenridge. His senior uncle Daymon Smith scored 12 via four 3-pointers. Landon Blaufuss posted a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Breckenridge allowed another gaudy point total Thursday, Jan. 10, in a 93-77 home loss to Heart O’ Lakes Conference rival Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
“Cowboys played a great first half offensively and were down 42-37 at the half. In the second half, we didn’t do a good job of getting to shooters and dealing with cutters. The boys did lots of good things but need to get more stops,” Christensen said.
Alex Sanchez led the Cowboys with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Daymon Smith scored 18, Landon Blaufuss 16 and Cam Nieto 11. Blaufuss and Nieto led the rebounding effort with nine and eight boards, respectively. Joey Conzemius did what he does best, drawing two charges against Rebel ball handlers.
Breckenridge (1-6) travels to Frazee, Minnesota, to face the Hornets (2-7) in a pivotal game for the trajectory of the Cowboys season. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:45 p.m Thursday, Jan. 12.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.