Cowboys surrender 193 points to Esko, DGF
Joey Conzemius (left) takes a full-speed charge vs. Esko.

The Breckenridge Cowboys received a rude awakening from one of the best teams in Minnesota Class 2A boys basketball when they hosted the Esko Eskomos on Friday, Jan. 6. No. 10-ranked Esko ran out to a 24-3 lead, scoring 61 first-half points en route to a 100-52 win.

“Tough one for the Cowboys. Esko is a really good basketball team,” Breckenridge Head Coach Jordan Christensen said. “Esko’s press got to us and we struggled throughout the game, as 23 turnovers in the first half killed us.”



