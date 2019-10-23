Breckenridge started their first playoff season in Class A with a bang against sixth-seeded Pine River-Backus, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Cowboys ran for 426 yards on the ground in a 46-8 dismantling of the Tigers.
“Our offense took the ball right from the get-go and marched it down,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said. “We played really well up front and kind of dominated the front like we wanted to. Our guys hit the holes, ran hard and did basically what we wanted to accomplish.”
Hoping to get quarterback Cooper Yaggie healed up prior to their Section 6A Semifinal matchup, Adam Ohm got his first varsity start under center. The junior kept the offense moving and with the dominant showing on the ground, only had to throw two passes on the night. He had a 24-yard dart to Jase Jensen and a two-point conversion toss to Tyson Piechowski. His younger brother, Alex Ohm, came in to finish off the game and also completed a pass.
“(Adam Ohm) did great. All you’ve got to do is manage the football team and he did a great job of managing it. He did a heck of a job,” Fredericksen said.
Breck led 39-0 at the half and had 24 of the points in the opening quarter. Breck’s backs put their speed on display in the showing with four scores of more than 30 yards. Jacob Vizenor had TDs from 31 and 30 yards, respectively, Jack Aigner took one to the house from 35 yards out and Chris Nieto also found the endzone on a 31-yard gallop.
“It’s better to be fast. It was a great performance from all those guys,” Fredericksen said.
Daniel Erlandson also had a pair of scores on the night on runs of four and 14 yards, respectively.
The Cowboy defense also showed up ready to dominate, limiting the Tigers to 71 yards on the night. Pine River-Backus’ lone touchdown came against the Breck backups in the fourth quarter.
“It was great. We didn’t have to make any calls,” Fredericksen said. “We just basically went out and lined up based off of their formations and the guys did it flawlessly.”
Breckenridge came up with a pair of interceptions in the win. Sebastian Anderson had a pick and Connor Twidwell reeled one in after batting it in the air with a cast on his hand.
“(Twidwell) got it with the club. It was great concentration by him,” Fredericksen said. “The mojo from playing well and getting some of those turnovers is definitely what we need to do going forward.”
The lone downside of the game for the Cowboys was their four fumbles they lost to the Tigers. Fumbles have been Breck’s Achilles’ heel the past few weeks.
“Obviously we can’t turn over the ball, but overall we had a great effort from everybody,” Fredericksen said.
Breckenridge (6-3) moves on to play No. 2 Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Minnesota. Breck hits the road to face them at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Breckenridge Stat Leaders
Passing
Adam Ohm- 1-1, 24 yds
Alex Ohm- 1-1, 22 yds
Rushing
Chris Nieto- 11 caries, 159 yds, TD
Jack Aigner- 12 carries, 129 yds, TD
Jacob Vizenor- 9 carries, 100 yds
Daniel Erlandson- 3 carries, 27 yds, 2 TDs
Receiving
Jase Jensen- 1 catch, 24 yds
Jace Hegge- 1 catch, 22 yds
Defense
Sebastian Anderson- INT
Connor Twidwell- INT
Special Teams
Carson Hought- 2-2 XP
