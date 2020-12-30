Cowboys tip-off games Jan. 15
Daily News File Photo

Breckenridge High School has officially announced the start dates to the 2021 winter sports season. The wrestling team, girls basketball and boys basketball teams will all begin on Jan. 15. Here is who they will play against:

Wrestling: vs. New London-Spicer, West Central Area @ W.C.A at 5 p.m.

Girls basketball: @ Crookston at 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: Upsala-Swanville at 7:30 p.m.

All teams will be in action through March 13 and go through Section playoffs and potentially the Minnesota State tournament. 

 

Tags

Load comments