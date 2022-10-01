Cowboys unhook the plow in 49-16 win
Cam Nieto, Breckenridge, tosses the football to referee Tim Campbell after scoring a touchdown Friday, Sept. 30 vs. the Roseau Rams. Pictured from left: Joey Conzemius, Landon Blaufuss, Alex Sanchez, Zane Mikkelson and Dallen Ernst celebrate with the senior tailback in the end zone. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

October has arrived and Halloween is right around the corner. Breckenridge didn’t wait to open its house of horrors for the Roseau Rams on Friday night. The Cowboys cruised to victory by scoring 49 first-half points, ripping off a number of highlight-reel plays in the process. Gavin Pederson plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown run and returned a squib kick 65 yards to the house before Roseau could catch its breath.

Pederson, Alex Sanchez, Cam Nieto, Bailey Evans and Dawson Wienbar all scored in the first half for Breckenridge. Evans passed to Wienbar for a 15-yard touchdown. The wide receiver was left all by himself in the end zone for his first varsity score. Sanchez could be heard yelling to Wienbar after the touchdown.

Junior quarterback Bailey Evans has thrown touchdown passes in consecutive games for Breckenridge. 
Alex Tschakert makes a shoestring tackle on Roseau running back Kolin Schumacher. Tschakert has eluded blockers with his edge rushes this season.
The Breckenridge Cowboys football team presented Levi and Brody Nordick with a No. 65 jersey and a signed football in memory of their brother, Tyler Stone, who recently passed away in a car accident. Stone, a beloved multi-sport student athlete at West Central Area High School, was 18 years old. The Cowboys senior class played football with Tyler when he was a Breckenridge student in fifth grade. Back from left: Gibson Hasbargen, Gusten Bergkvist Eriksson, Austin Drewlow, Landon Blaufuss, Gavin Pederson, Dallen Ernst, Alex Sanchez and Joey Conzemius. Front from left: Cam Nieto, Alex Tschakert, Alex Martel, Corey Dohman, Levi Nordick, Jared Nordick, Brody Nordick and Zane Mikkelson. The photo was taken in the north end zone following the Cowboys’ home football game vs. Roseau on Friday, Sept. 30.


