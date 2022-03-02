Purchase Access

The energy was there, the effort was noble, but the outcome was a familiar one for the Breckenridge Cowboys basketball team Tuesday, March 3 in a 68-61 home loss to East Grand Forks, Minnesota, on Senior Night.

“Thank you to our seniors for their dedication to Cowboy basketball,” Cowboys Head Coach Stevin Lipp said. “Tonight, they played with a different level of effort and tenacity. The heart they displayed is the reason we still have packed gyms. They set a good example for our youth on what it means to be a Cowboy, even when it wasn’t easy for them to do so when things didn’t go their way.”

Breckenridge fell to 4-19 with the loss, despite 24 points from Jack Johnson, 13 from Alex Sanchez, 11 from Collin Roberts and eight from Gavin Snyder.

Sanchez scored all of his points in the second half and grabbed seven rebounds. Snyder also recorded seven boards.

The Cowboys celebrated seniors Matthew Koltes (manager), Ethan Albertson (manager), James Mertes, Roberts, Snyder and Johnson.

