Cowboys use free passes to beat LPA, 17-3

Six runs in the first inning and 11 more in the second allowed Breckenridge to coast in the final frames of a 17-3 win vs. Lake-Park-Audubon on Tuesday, May 16, at the Airport Park diamonds in Wahpeton. The visiting Raiders struggled with command, beaning seven Cowboys and walking 11 more as they fell to 0-14 on the season. Breckenridge improved its record to 3-8.
Trey Vogelbacher drew the start for Breckenridge and was virtually untouchable through three innings, surrendering a seeing-eye single for the Raiders’ only hit. The sophomore hurled a shutout, striking out nine batters without issuing a walk.
Breckenridge needed just seven hits to throw up a lopsided number led by a 2-for-3 performance from senior utility man Joey Conzemius. Vogelbacher batted 1-for-3 and scored three runs. Zane Mikkelson was officially 0-for-0 at the dish, but produced three RBIs after drawing two walks and a pair of hit-by-pitch.
Cam Nieto, Lawson Oliphant, Alex Sanchez, Logan Church, Conzemius and Mikkelson all scored multiple runs. Breckenridge was a perfect 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts. Gavin Hoffert, Jacob Nicholson, Jaxson Riggs and Quenten Lugert drove in runs, as LPA struggled to get anyone out, at one point hitting five batters in a row and compounding the control issues by throwing wild pitches into a never-ending backstop.
