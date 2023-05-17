Six runs in the first inning and 11 more in the second allowed Breckenridge to coast in the final frames of a 17-3 win vs. Lake-Park-Audubon on Tuesday, May 16, at the Airport Park diamonds in Wahpeton. The visiting Raiders struggled with command, beaning seven Cowboys and walking 11 more as they fell to 0-14 on the season. Breckenridge improved its record to 3-8.

Cowboys use free passes to beat LPA, 17-3
Trey Vogelbacher prepares to fire his four-seam fastball. The sophomore retired the side on strikes in each of his three innings on the mound Tuesday.

Trey Vogelbacher drew the start for Breckenridge and was virtually untouchable through three innings, surrendering a seeing-eye single for the Raiders’ only hit. The sophomore hurled a shutout, striking out nine batters without issuing a walk.

Lawson Oliphant slides safely into second on a steal.


