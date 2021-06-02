Cowboys walks-off, advance to second round

The Breckenridge Cowboys' baseball team competed in the Section 8AA playoffs as a No. 4 seed and hosted No. 5 Pelican Rapids. The Cowboys ended up winning 4-3 on a walkoff single by Cooper Yaggie in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Cowboys were going through a rather fast-paced game. Connor Twidwell started the game on the mound for the Cowboys and went three innings and under his pitch limit (50).
Yaggie came in relief for the Cowboys and had shutdown innings in the fourth and fifth innings. The sixth inning started to get interesting for the Cowboys. They were up 1-0 until two wild pitches sent two Pelican Rapids runners home, which game them the lead 2-1. A dropped third out with the wind blowing in by Jayce Werner continued the inning and drove in another run.
The Cowboys had a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh. They loaded the bases and Jacob Vizenor, who played in his first game in three weeks, drove in two runs to tie the game at three. A couple of walks brings up Yaggie to eventually drive in the game winning run with the bases loaded. Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman told his team after Pelican Rapids' three-run sixth inning "all year we've scored runs, all year. We're never out of a game. We can hit the ball 1-9 and we can score runs."
Yaggie went over his pitch limit and he threw 86 pitches. He will be ineligible for the next two rounds to pitch.
"I'm glad that we won, but it came at a price," Hiedeman said. The goal was to throw Twidwell and Yaggie for 50 so that everyone would be eligible for Thursday, June 3.
The Cowboys will play in the next round against top-seed Perham with First pitch starting at 2:30 p.m. at Deer Creek High School. The winner of this game will play right after at 5 p.m. against the winner of Wadena Deer-Creek and Menahga.
