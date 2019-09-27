Barnesville, Minnesota, Trojans will come to Breckenridge ranked second in Class AA with a 4-0 record. Last year’s state runner-ups, the Trojans are looking to avenge last year’s upset loss to the Cowboys.
“It’s a rivalry like no other. They don’t like us and we’re not all that fond of them. We enjoy beating them when we can,” Breckenridge coach Chad Fredericksen said.
If Breckenridge wants to make it back-to-back seasons with wins over Barnesville, they’re going to have to beat the Trojans at their own game.
“Obviously we’ve got to play physical and match their physicality. That is very noticeable on film,” Fredericksen said. “They get off the ball, get into people and they’re a run-first, pass-never type of team. They’d prefer to run every dang play so if they get four yards, they’re going to stay with the rush and not be overly concerned with the pass. We need to stop the run.”
Barnesville’s offense includes a wide variety of misdirection. Keeping track of where the ball is going is half the battle.
“That’s where it’s huge that we read our keys and don’t get lost in the shuffle there. As long as we play discipline I don’t think it’s going to create that many issues for us,” Fredericksen said. “We obviously still got to step up and make plays. Hopefully we’re disciplined and locked in.”
The big name on the scouting report is obviously Hunter Zenzen. The tight end/linebacker is committed to Iowa State and one of the best athletes in the area.
“They got their D1 prospect in that Zenzen kid and he’s a pretty physical guy,” Fredericksen said. “We’ve just got to be up to the challenge and match that same intensity.”
Tossing it to Zenzen in the rare cases the Trojans throw the ball will be Adam Tonsfeldt. The junior signal-caller is deadly with his legs and is always a threat out of the backfield.
“Their quarterback is pretty talented,” Fredericksen said. “He’s kind of a playmaker. When they need a big play the ball is usually in his hands.”
Breckenridge is only missing one starter due to injury. Bryant Hasse will be out of the lineup, but Jonah Paintner, who started at the beginning of the season, will step back into the guard spot.
“We’re probably as healthy as we’re going to get,” Fredericksen said.
Coming off a big win over Ottertail Central, Minnesota, Breck’s offense and defense were at their best. Fredericksen would be happy to see his team continue to shine on both sides of the ball, but he would also like to see the return units come up with some game-changing plays.
“Even though we were 5-5 on our extra points, our other special teams have to get better,” Fredericksen said. “Our punt return and our kick return, we’ve taken a lot of pride over the years in how well we do that and sometimes that’s the only spark we can get so we need to get to that point where those teams are stepping up and performing at a higher level.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
