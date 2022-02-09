Breckenridge (3-14) continues to salvage what it can down the home stretch of the 2021-22 boys basketball season. The Cowboys hung on Tuesday, Feb. 8, for a 50-49 home win vs. Minnewaska Area (3-16) behind a career-high 23 points and five rebounds from Jack Johnson.
“It wasn’t pretty in stretches, but the boys battled and found a way to come out on top in the end with their amazing energy and effort,” Breckenridge Head Coach Stevin Lipp said.
Johnson did the heavy lifting on 7-of-14 shooting, including four big free throws. The senior point guard recently recovered from the flu and came off the bench to open the game. Cameron Nieto did the little things in a workmanlike performance. Breckenridge was plus-19 on the scoreboard when Nieto graced the court and minus-19 when he was on the bench.
“Jack did his thing, even after coming in off the flu,” Lipp said. “Cam had one of the most impressive stat lines I’ve ever seen in the plus/minus.”
Dallen Ernst ripped down seven rebounds to pace Breckenridge, and Dylan Bernotas scored 12 points with confident shooting. Bernotas was also a fearsome facilitator with four assists in the contest.
“Dylan stepped into some huge shots for us tonight and Dallen battled for some huge rebounds,” Lipp said.
After failing to make a three vs. Hawley, Minnesota, Breckenridge went off for 10 triples on 20 attempts Tuesday. Johnson made five 3-pointers and Bernotas drilled four more. Alex Sanchez had a rough night offensively with three points, but didn’t let that affect his defensive effort in a three-steal performance.
Breckenridge travels to Barnesville, Minnesota, Thursday, Feb. 10, to face the Trojans. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Heart O’ Lakes Conference play.
