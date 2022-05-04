Cowboys win road opener vs. Trojans

Joey Conzemius (right) talks to Breckenridge Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman during a break in the action. Conzemius is one of several Cowboy baseball players entering their first full season as varsity starters.
The Breckenridge Cowboys baseball team started the season off right Thursday, April 28, with a 14-7 road victory vs. Barnesville, Minnesota. The run production in game one was sparked by two doubles and three RBIs from junior Dallen Ernst. Breckenridge dropped the nightcap, 5-0.
In the past two season openers between junior legion and school baseball, the 6’6” Ernst is 7-for-8 with five doubles and seven RBIs. Senior Collin Roberts backed up his big man with a 3-for-4, four-run performance in the first game of 2022.
Junior catcher Zane Mikkelson provided four RBIs. He was a solid presence at the catcher position as well.
“I thought Zane did a great job behind the plate. He’s really worked hard at getting better all spring,” Breckenridge Head Coach Kevin Hiedeman said. “He blocked a lot of balls. He’s not gonna throw a ton of guys out, but here’s the thing, he received the ball the best I’ve ever seen him do it. Framing pitches, catching the low balls with his thumb up. He’s gotten substantially better.”
Roberts and Cam Nieto had little help defensively, but looked serviceable on the mound. The pair combined for 15 strikeouts in the doubleheader.
“Collin did an absolutely fabulous job on the mound. He threw strikes, he changed speeds, he was awesome. Cam came in and pitched great. When Cam started the second game, all five of those runs were unearned,” Hiedeman said. “Cam throws it real hard, so he’s difficult to catch up to. He’s not all over the place like he was before, he was around the plate the whole time.”
Nieto and Gavin Syder each tallied two hits in the twin bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.