Cowboys win Section 8AA showdown vs. Pelican Rapids

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Breckenridge Cowboys defeated Pelican Rapids 75-64 to move to 2-0 on the season.
Anthony Conzemius was 10-13 shooting, totaling 25 points and 14 rebounds in the game. Cooper Yaggie had 17 points on 4-7 shooting and Jonah Christensen had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
"I was really impressed with how our kids battled in stretches," Head Coach Stevin Lipp said. "When they needed to really flip the switch, they would go out and battle rebounds, and sit down in a stance (defensive) when they needed to."
Overall, both big men Conzemius and Christensen did a great job of creating space throughout the game. They made shots from beyond the arc and they were making plays on the defensive end, as they forced bad shots and drew fouls and brought the pressure defensively against a Pelican Rapids team that was attacking the basket throughout the night.
"They were D'ing up on the defensive end. On the offensive end when they would get it inside for them, they would draw two, they would find the open guys and they played great team basketball," Lipp said.
Both Conzemius and Christensen even stretched out to the perimeter and hit a couple of three-pointers combined.
"It's important for them to score inside, but it's awesome that they're finding their open teammates' cuts off space along the perimeter, and they fact that they rebound like animals is icing on the cake."
The coaching staff was impressed with how their game went Tuesday night.
"We were able to get to an early lead against a very good Pelican team. They battled back in the second half but we showed a lot of mental toughness to come out with the win," Assistant Coach Derek Grahn said.
The Cowboys travel to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton with their third game of the season set to tip-off on Friday, Jan. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.