Cowboys wrestling battles hard for two wins

The Breckenridge Cowboys Wrestling Team prevailed in two barn-burner duels against Wadena-Deer Creek and Ortonville this past week. The team first traveled to Glyndon on Tuesday, Jan. 19, for duals against WDC and DGF and were home on Thursday to face off against Ortonville and Otter Tail Central. Even with the short turnaround and lingering injuries, the team wrestled very well with a multitude of wrestlers picking up wins.
Tuesday – Jan. 19 – Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton/West Central Area
To open up the evening, Breckenridge defeated section rivals Wadena-Deer Creek by the score of 39-30. Making the difference for the Cowboys was 7th grader David Erlandson who controlled the bout against his senior opponent at 138 en route to a 6-0 decision. “We asked 7th graders, Henry Slettedahl and David to step into the varsity line-up to help the team. They did just that. Henry went out against WDC’s best wrestler to hold him to that spot, so that we could get the best match-up for David. Henry had no fear and David came up clutch. ” Also picking up key bonus points in the dual were Aidan Ruddy and Grant Davis who won by pin. The dual was sealed with Wyatt Differding and Daniel Erlandson winning by forfeit at 220 and 285.
In the second dual of the night, the Cowboys fell to a very tough DGF team 69-12. Bright spots for the team included hard fought pins by Matt Noll at 106 and Aidan Ruddy at 152. In the JV matches, David Erlandson and Henry Slettedahl showed heart as they both were able to come out on top of close matches by the scores of 7-5 and 9-5. They also each picked up a pin to close out the night.
Thursday – Jan. 21 – Ortonville/Ottertail Central
In the first dual of the season in front of the home crowd, the Breckenridge Cowboys knew they had to put on their best performances to defeat the Ortonville Trojans. Kicking off the dual at 106, Matt Noll did his part by winning a 4-1 decision to improve his record to 5-0. Keeping the momentum going at 132 pounds, sophomore Alex Martel came up with a huge win in a back and forth battle with a tough Ortonville opponent. Martel drove a half nelson early in the 3rd period to secure the pin. “I’m so happy for Alex. This is only his second year of wrestling, so he’s taken his beatings. To continue to bounce back after tough losses and perform like he did tonight against a good wrestler says a lot about him. His match tonight was the difference maker.” Doing what was needed for the team, seventh graders Henry Slettedahl and David Erlandson stepped up and fought hard at 138 and 145 pounds in their first home varsity matches. Wrestling up at 170 pounds, freshman Grant Davis made quick work of his rival with a 1st period fall which cut the team deficit to 28-27. A forfeit at 182 gave the visiting team a 34-27 lead with just two matches left in the dual. Wyatt Differding stepped up at 220 pounds with a huge pin to cut the Trojans lead to just one. Senior Daniel Erlandson secured the 39-34 team win for the Cowboys with a pin of his own at 285. “Wyatt and Daniel are team captains (along with Aidan Ruddy). Day in and day out they lead this team. It was great to see them finish off the dual the way they did.”
Although the grapplers dropped their second dual of the night to a strong OTC team 58-22, they came away victorious in five of the six wrestled matches, including a pin by Riley Kappes in an exhibition match to start things out. Matt Noll and Alex Martel wasted no time picking up their second wins of the night with first period falls. Riley, Matt, and Alex push each other in the wrestling room. Their work ethic and attitudes are second to none. It showed on the mat tonight. Following suit were returning state participants Aidan Ruddy and Daniel Erlandson who also dominated their opponents as they both improved their records to 5-1.
