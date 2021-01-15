Cowboys wrestling begin season with heavy hearts

The Breckenridge Cowboys wrestling team will dedicate this season to former manager Kenzie Christensen. She graduated from Breckenridge in 2020 and is currently battling leukemia. She was the manager for all four years, ever since Head Coach Tom Haire joined the team in 2016.
The team will use T-shirts they made in dedication of Christensen as something they will use in every triangular and dual this season (there are no tournaments this season due to COVID-19).
"We'll be cheering her on as she fights a true battle. We battle in here and it brings you back down to reality a little bit. At the end, wrestling is important and these guys are gonna put all of their effort in but then again we have Kenzie in our minds and in our hearts and we are dedicating this season to her," Haire said.
Christensen is still at home as she is going through treatments. She tried to continue with school but she just couldn't continue this semester. She was attending the University of North Dakota before being diagnosed in September.
"Her main goal right now is to get better, and that's what we're hoping the treatments do and any part we can play with keeping her spirits up, we're going to do that," Haire said.
Christensen completed her last day of chemo treatment on Monday, Jan. 14.
Breckenridge will be returning two state qualifying wrestlers, which are Daniel Erlandson and Aidan Ruddy. Erlandson is a returning captain and placed fourth last season in the state tournament while Ruddy was more of a surprise to the coaching staff last year. He placed sixth in the state tournament last year. Wyatt Differding was also named captain. Erlandson and Ruddy were named captains this season by both Haire and Eric Erlandson, who is now the new co-head coach.
"He's just one of the best technicians in the state," Haire said about Coach Erlandson. "He's taking them through the technique that they need to use and he works them really well." Haire is excited about the leadership headed into this season, but mentioned how they were short on numbers, which is why they may lose some dual meet this season due to lack of numbers.
Matthew Noll is someone that Haire expects to surprise this upcoming season. He enters the season weighing 106 lbs. as a sophomore. Haire said he could easily see Noll becoming a captain in the near future.
Alex Martell is somebody that can also be a surprise for the Cowboys this season. He's also a sophomore and it's also his second year of wrestling. Haire said at times, his inexperience caught him last season. He was splitting time on junior varsity and varsity. Last year, he was getting big wins for the varsity team. Haire said Martell has the strength and speed, and he wants Martell to continue to improve throughout the year.
For Breckenridge this season, there are no tournaments. Section and state tournaments are still to be determined depending on health and safety protocol from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Breckenridge will battle in a triangular for their first meet of the season against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) and West Central Area (WCA) at WCA starting at 5 p.m. on Friday Jan. 15. Look for a full recap of this meet in Tuesday's Daily News.
