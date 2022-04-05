Cowgirls announce basketball awards for 2021-22 season

The Breckenridge Cowgirls basketball team held their annual awards banquet Sunday, April 3, at the Wilkin Drink & Eatery. Breckenridge (12-13) finished third in the Heart O’ Lakes Conference, leading to all-conference selections for Camryn Kaehler, Carcie Materi and Abby Johnson. Parker Yaggie was named an honorable mention.
Materi, a senior shooting guard, averaged 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Materi shot 38% from beyond the arc and is widely regarded as one of the school’s all-time great 3-point shooters. Johnson averaged 8.0 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals. The junior point guard made strides in her decision-making down the stretch, directing the bulk of Breckenridge’s offensive sets. Kaehler, a senior post, averaged 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals, stretching the floor and providing strength in the paint.
The Cowgirl Award was given to Yaggie and Johnica Bernotas, eighth graders who contributed across the board and grew into prominent roles as the season progressed. Yaggie averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals, fitting right in with her varsity counterparts. Bernotas moved very well without the basketball and eventually earned some point guard duties. Most notably, Bernotas drained four 3s in the Cowgirls’ playoff victory vs. Battle Lake.
“The Cowgirl Award is something we give out to the student athletes who exemplify what we want our program to look like — unbelievable work ethic, drive to be the best you can be, not afraid to fail, being an energy giver and not an energy sucker, having great sportsmanship and being a great teammate. You can sum it all up by having that ‘mamba mentality,’ if you will,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said, sneaking in a reference to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Camryn Kaehler was named Most Valuable Player. The senior post appeared in 20 games, shooting 47.2% from the floor, 73.4% from the foul line and recording four double-doubles for the season.
Defensive Player of the Year honors went to senior guard Ana Erickson. She was a potent perimeter defender, guarding the opposing team’s top player night after night. Erickson averaged over one steal and deflection per game, averaging only two fouls per contest due to her excellent discipline as an on-ball defender.
Most Improved Player went to junior center Addison Twidwell. Her ability to alter and block shots was key to the defensive-minded gameplan Breckenridge deployed. Twidwell averaged 5.0 points and 5.7 rebounds, often making the right pass from the high post to facilitate three-point looks for her teammates.
