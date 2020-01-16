The Breckenridge Cowgirls took down Hillcrest Lutheran by a score of 64-41 on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Despite the final result, it wasn’t smooth sailing to start off the road victory.
“It’s always good to get a win, but it was pretty sloppy to start. I don’t think we came out ready to play our game,” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “Luckily we were able to put it together at the end of the first half to come out with an eight-point lead at the half. We played a lot better in the second half, but there’s a lot of things to work on as a team yet.”
Breck was playing too fast throughout the start of the game. After a pair of timeouts, the team settled in to find their groove.
“In pregame we talked about how we wanted to push the tempo and this group’s had a difficult time trying to push the tempo,” Imdieke said. “They were speeding themselves up mentally maybe you’d say. Trying to go too fast, trying to force things that aren’t there, not anticipating plays that are there.”
Jude Held was the leading scorer once again. She also snagged eight boards and swiped a team-high four steals.
“(Held) had a pretty good defensive game. I thought she gave a lot more effort on defense,” Imdieke said.
Grace Conzemius once again used her height advantage to notch a double-double. The junior had 14 points and 13 rebounds, while also showing off her passing skills to the tune of five assists.
“They were doubling the paint pretty hard and Grace did a good job of reading the defense, feeling the double or triple and kicking out to open shooters,” Imdieke said. “Luckily we were able to knock down some of those shots.”
Next up for Breckenridge (7-7) is a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 conference battle with Barnesville, Minnesota.
“We beat them early on in the season, but if you take a look at their record Barnesville’s improved a lot throughout the year,” Imdieke said. “They’re a young team, but they’ve put the work in and they’re steadily getting better. It’ll be a tough matchup at home as Barnesville always is. We’re hoping for a good crowd to come cheer the girls on.”
