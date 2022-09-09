Back from left: Hailee Hanson, Ivy Ovsak, Addie Twidwell, Katlyn Kaehler, Sydni Roberts, Mattea Vig and Parker Yaggie. Front from left: Emma Etzler, Kennedy Schuler, Abby Johnson, Grace Nicholson, Kolle Schuler and Kelsey Ceroll.
The 2022 volleyball season was supposed to be a full rebuild for Breckenridge. The Cowgirls seem to have other plans after a 3-1 start to the season has them positioned firmly in the mix. Home sweeps over Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Lake Park-Audubon on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, built more momentum for Head Coach Margaret Wilson and crew.
“I think the first step was coming back to beat Wheaton, that was a big step,” Wilson said. “Against LPA our pregame talk was about how it could be scrappy, we needed to keep it clean on our side. We did a really nice job of attacking the ball. We didn’t send very many free balls over, we had the momentum and we had the offense.”
Senior outside hitter Abby Johnson recorded her 1,000th dig vs. the Warriors on Tuesday.
“Anytime a player gets 1,000 of any stat, it’s a huge deal,” Wilson said. “For Abby to get 1,000 digs as an outside hitter is kinda unheard of. It just shows how aggressive she’s going after the ball, she’s not afraid to put her body out there to dig something up. She has a couple other records she wants to break this year, too.”
Johnson did a little bit of everything vs. the Raiders on Thursday. The senior pulverized the volleyball, providing contributions across the stat sheet with 23 digs, 16 kills and four aces.
“Abby was confident and she had really good hand contact with the ball,” Wilson said. “She knew she could swing anywhere on the court and she wanted that. It was a little different side of her we haven’t seen yet, so that’s the Abby we need to see moving forward.”
When it appeared Wheaton/Herman-Norcross would even Tuesday’s match at 1-1, Kennedy Schuler stepped to the serve line and deposited three aces to give the Cowgirls a 2-0 lead with a 25-22 set victory. Schuler donned the black libero jersey in Thursday’s tilt, supplying eight digs in her new role in the Cowgirls’ defense.
“She hadn’t served in a match yet this season. Kennedy did well by just doing her job back there,” Wilson said. “She serve received well and understood that her serves didn’t have to be aces, they just needed to be over and in, which keeps us in the game.”
Sophomore outside hitter Sydni Roberts is blooming for a Breckenridge team that needs to learn on the fly if it hopes to reach the latter rounds of section playoffs this season. Roberts had 21 digs and seven kills during the two-win week, showing a quick burst to the ball.
“Sydni did a really good job. She went after stuff, dug a lot of balls — she was all over the floor,” Wilson said. “Addie (Twidwell) added a ton of blocks in the second match, our hitting just got more consistent the more we played. It was a good, strong finish.”
Kelsey Ceroll spearheaded the passing front with 37 combined assists in the Breckenridge wins. She was present on defense as well, recording 13 digs. Parker Yaggie was next in line with 13 assists. Addie Twidwell slotted in behind Johnson with 11 kills in the scorebook.
