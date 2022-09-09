Purchase Access

The 2022 volleyball season was supposed to be a full rebuild for Breckenridge. The Cowgirls seem to have other plans after a 3-1 start to the season has them positioned firmly in the mix. Home sweeps over Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Lake Park-Audubon on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, built more momentum for Head Coach Margaret Wilson and crew.

“I think the first step was coming back to beat Wheaton, that was a big step,” Wilson said. “Against LPA our pregame talk was about how it could be scrappy, we needed to keep it clean on our side. We did a really nice job of attacking the ball. We didn’t send very many free balls over, we had the momentum and we had the offense.”

Cowgirls build momentum with two home sweeps
Abby Johnson lays out for a dig during Breckenridge’s home sweep of Lake Park-Audubon on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Cowgirls build momentum with two home sweeps
Kennedy Schuler is finding her groove in the back row and seeing some action at libero for Breckenridge.


