Cowgirls celebrate second-most wins in last 20 years

Soon to be former Breckenridge girls basketball head coach Austin Imdieke could’ve reflected on his five-year tenure during Saturday’s awards banquet, but that isn’t his style. Imdieke, who recently accepted a teaching position in Shakopee, Minnesota, spent nearly a half hour complimenting the 2022-23 Cowgirls on a 17-9 season, speaking very little of his own career.
“Today, this banquet is for the girls and the team in front of me right now,” Imdieke said. “We had our ups and downs throughout, but a 9-0 start, 17-9 overall, 7-1 in the section — it was a heckuva season. That is the second-most winningest season in the last 20 years of Cowgirls basketball.”
In 2015-16 the Cowgirls finished 19-7, losing to Roseau in the Section 8AA Championship.
Before we get to Saturday's awards, let's take a trip down memory lane from the past season. Imdieke relished many moments, none bigger than the edge-of-your-seat comeback win over Wheaton/Herman-Norcross on the Cowgirls’ home court. Addie Twidwell's free throw in the final seconds gave Breckenridge a 61-6 0 win.
“To me, the highlight of the year, the most memorable game of the season, was the Wheaton game. We knew that was gonna be a quality game against a section opponent who we lost to the season before,” Imdieke said. “We were down 17 (points). I don’t know about you guys, but most teams that I know fold on the cards when they’re down 17 in the second half. These girls didn’t give up, they battled and fought for every inch that night to keep the win streak going.”
That win streak earned Breckenridge a No. 3 ranking in the Class 1A quality results formula. The early-season momentum began with a road win over Heart O’ Lakes Conference rival Hawley, handing the Nuggets their first loss and pushing Breckenridge’s record to 4-0.
“I thought Hawley was that first game where it said, ‘This could be our potential.’ We had a lot of different girls contributing,” Imdieke said. “You have games where you can’t pay for the ball to go in the hoop, that wasn’t one of them. That’s been a really tough gym for us to play in, but we had no problems winning a 21-point game.”
Narrowly defeating Minnewaska, 62-56, on the campus of Concordia College was another highlight of the season.
“Whenever you get a chance to play at Concordia, that’s one of the highlights of the year. Parents, community, friends and family show up to those games and that’s something you look forward to,” Imdieke said.
Breckenridge’s only double-digit loss of the regular season came at home to Pelican Rapids, which they avenged in hostile territory to spark a three-game win streak heading into the playoffs.
“We went to Pelican and beat ‘em on their home court, 43-40. This team didn’t give up, they didn’t let a bad loss stick in their mind and they continued to improve. Then, we went to Crookston and took it to ‘em to put a star on the regular season.”
Following a 67-62 home win over Hillcrest Lutheran Academy in the first round of section playoffs, Breckenridge’s season ended in the quarterfinals with a 67-57 loss to a powerhouse program in the Henning Hornets.
“We came out with a high-quality win vs. Hillcrest and then we ran into a buzzsaw vs. Henning at the end of the year,” Imdieke said. “It was a back-and-forth game where we had our runs, just not enough defensive runs. A lot of our girls were at the section semifinal game where Henning lost to Underwood and, man, what an environment that was. The team sat on the hardwood floor just to catch that game, just to be there. It showed the togetherness and what type of team they were to coach all year.”
Imdieke implored his former players to keep working and to stay busy over the summer months, reminding them of their potential for greatness.
“That atmosphere is the type of game you are striving to get to and one you can get to,” Imdieke told the Cowgirls. “I heard some of the girls say ‘Woah, it’s loud in here, it’s crazy in here.’ You guys aren’t too far away from it, that’s something you can do in your future.”
Imdieke closed his remarks by thanking the Breckenridge community for supporting him in his position as head coach.
“No coach standing in my position right now, not one, not even Coach (Mike) Krzyzewski, could do this without your support. That’s what makes small town sports special,” Imdieke said. “I know it will continue with coach (Tony) Bogenreif’s tenure. This will be a fond, fond memory for me for the rest of my life. You guys like the games, but practice was the funnest part for me — goofing around, making jokes and playing ball.”
2022-23 Cowgirls Basketball Awards
Co-Scout Team Player of the Year - Grace Nicholson and Piper Jaehning
“Whenever Piper was with us, man, what a difference she would make. Being on that varsity scout team as an eighth grader, there’s some bumps and bruises and she took those like a champ,” Imdieke said. “Same with Grace, being involved with everything — the energy, hustle and IQ she brought to the scout team — holding everyone accountable and making sure we’re doing what we are supposed to.”
Defensive MVP - Sydni Roberts
“Sydni was that perimeter lockdown player after graduating Ana Erickson — energy and hustle are the two words that stick out right away,” Imdieke said.
Offensive MVP - Johnica Bernotas
“A young player with a couple years under her belt, Johnica poured it in and had the ball in her hand a lot as the point guard,” Imdieke said. “She shot the ball at a very high percentage and facilitated for her teammates very well. Her progress this year was getting to the rim and the free-throw line. She was so consistent from game 1 to 26, the offense was there every night.”
Coach Award - Abby Johnson
“Who is the coach on the floor? like Greg Popovich said ‘I don’t have 14 timeouts every night.’ For us, that was Abby,” Imdieke said. “Communicating, directing all the time, and when things were going south we knew Abby was going to rally the troops. She was our fourth or fifth coach on the court every single night bringing the vocal leadership. The team-first attitude is what she leaves behind for the younger girls.”
Cowgirl Award - Grace Miranowski
“It’s the award that goes to the kid who maybe didn’t put up the most points or rebounds, but still affected that team. This year that was most certainly Grace,” Imdieke said. “Talk about fulfilling your role on a team, Grace embodies that. I guarantee you the first person to pop up out of her seat and give a high five is Grace. Bad days, great days, horrible days — it’s always consistency and hard work from grace. That’s what makes a team great and brings about qualities that carry with you for the rest of your life.”
Most Improved Player - Emily Gowin
“Energizer bunny, defense, working hard and getting to the rim,” Imdieke described Gowin. “She led the junior varsity team at times and we saw that progression throughout the year (on varsity).”
Most Valuable Player - Parker Yaggie
“This player impacted the game every night, offensively and defensively. She works hard, she’s disciplined, on time, lives and breathes the sport. Those intangible skills, the soft skills, Parker does all of those things,” Imdieke said.
Heart O’ Lakes All-Conference
Bernotas and Yaggie were all-conference selections. Twidwell and Johnson were honorable mentions. Also noteworthy, Johnson was a Minnesota Girls Basketball Association Academic All-State player with a GPA above 3.75.