Cowgirls celebrate second-most wins in last 20 years
Members of the 2022-23 Breckenridge girls basketball team gathered Sunday, April 30, at the Hughes Shelter in Wahpeton to receive season awards. The team presented outgoing head coach Austin Imdieke a plaque commemorating his time in Breckenridge. Back from left: Abby Johnson, Grace Nicholson and Emily Gowin. Middle from left: Addie Twidwell, Rheo Goulet, Mariah Koltes, Ellie Breuer, Grace Miranowski and Jaelie Ernst. Front from left: Aubrey Boesen, Ana Spear, Piper Jaehning, Chasity Hansen, Head Coach Austin Imdieke, Johnica Bernotas, Parker Yaggie and Kelsey Ceroll. 

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Soon to be former Breckenridge girls basketball head coach Austin Imdieke could’ve reflected on his five-year tenure during Saturday’s awards banquet, but that isn’t his style. Imdieke, who recently accepted a teaching position in Shakopee, Minnesota, spent nearly a half hour complimenting the 2022-23 Cowgirls on a 17-9 season, speaking very little of his own career.

“Today, this banquet is for the girls and the team in front of me right now,” Imdieke said. “We had our ups and downs throughout, but a 9-0 start, 17-9 overall, 7-1 in the section — it was a heckuva season. That is the second-most winningest season in the last 20 years of Cowgirls basketball.”



