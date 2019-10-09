Breckenridge hit the road to take on their section foe Underwood, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The Cowgirls made quick work of the Rockets for a 3-0 victory (25-19, 25-21, 25-16).
“I wasn’t necessarily expecting this, but to get a sweep on a road trip here was awesome,” Breckenridge coach Margaret Wilson said. “I was telling the girls that in all the years of playing or coaching, I had never won a game in this gym. This is really nice.”
Camryn Kaehler paced Breck’s offense with a dozen kills and finished the night without a hitting error.
“Camryn Kaehler played a very nice game. She played good defense and hit well,” Wilson said.
Kaehler’s fellow hitter, Jude Held, was another standout in the win. The junior had 10 kills on the night.
“She did a nice job in the front row as well putting the ball away. She tips well and did a nice job finding those open spots,” Wilson said.
The Cowgirls have a pair of conference road games to finish the regular season. Next up is a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 trip to Frazee, Minnesota, and the season finale is a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14 game in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
“This is hopefully going to help us gain some momentum going into the rest of our season,” Wilson said.
