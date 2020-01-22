Barnesville, Minnesota, was no match for Breckenridge in the opening weeks of the season as they were handed a 68-39 loss on their home floor. A much-improved Trojans squad looked to avenge their loss on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Breckenridge, but the home team had enough gas in the tank to take a 56-49 victory.
“I think they’re the most improved team from the beginning of the season to now in our conference. They’re young, but they put in the work,” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “They’re disciplined, their coach does a good job over there and I’m glad we could squeak one out tonight because we knew this was a very improved team from when we saw them early in December and they proved it tonight.”
Barnesville was swarming the ball all night with their full-court trap, which has given Breck’s backcourt trouble throughout the year. The Cowgirls took care of the ball with only a dozen turnovers on the night.
“I’m proud of how the girls handled that full-court trap today. Jude (Held), Carcie (Materi), Abby (Johnson), Camryn (Kaehler) and Riley (Lorenz) all did a really good job of getting us out of there,” Imdieke said. “We got out of it as a team and that was important for me to see tonight. I’m proud of them for that.”
Along with the in-your-face defensive attack, the Trojans were equally physical in the paint. Breck didn’t let that take them out of their game as they buried some key shots.
“Some of those tough teams have given us some fits. That’s kind of been our MO this year, we’ve kind of got beaten up by those girls,” Imdieke said. “Offensively, we talked in the locker room after the game that we got bailed out of some bad offensive possessions by some great shots. Riley Lorenz, Camryn Kaehler and Jude Held knocking down some 3s for us. That was big for us. Now we’ve got to work on getting that offensive execution.”
Held turned in another big night with 24 points and was one of the Cowgirls sinking their free throws down the stretch to hold off the Trojans.
“Seeing this team grow and end this game, finish this game with the mentality of we’re going to play to win instead of we’re going to play not to lose,” Imdieke said. “I think early on in the season we played like that a few times. Now they’re doing a lot better job there.”
Lorenz followed Held with 15 points on the night.
Next up for Breckenridge (8-7) are two games in two days. The first is a 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 conference road test against Perham, Minnesota, and they turn around to play the Wahpeton Huskies at 5 p.m. the next day at the Blikre Activities Center.
“We’ve got a tough, tough Perham team. They shoot the lights out,” Imdieke said. “Then we got the big Wahp-Breck game. Back to back for us, but I’m sure they’ll be ready. Looking forward to it.”
