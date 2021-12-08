Cowgirls crush CGB, 73-35

The Breckenridge Cowgirls basketball team improved to 2-1 with a resounding 73-35 road win over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minnesota, Tuesday, Dec. 7. Coach Austin Imdieke’s squad shot 49 percent from the field and drained eight of 20 attempts from beyond the arc to sink the Wolverines. The Cowgirls cruised to a 45-10 halftime lead.
Breckenridge went up 9-0 in the first minute of the game, forcing the Wolverines to call timeout and regroup after a trio of triples from the Cowgirls’ outside shooters.
“We were ready to rock right from the get go, forcing turnovers in the full-court press and getting easy transition buckets. We also shot the lights out. It just seemed like everything we were putting up was dropping,” Imdieke said.
Carcie Materi led Breckenridge in scoring for the second straight contest, compiling 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Addison Twidwell (12 points), Abby Johnson (11 points) and Parker Yaggie (10 points) joined Materi in double figures. Johnica Bernotas, eighth grade, stepped up with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.
Twidwell completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, as she continues to evolve into a much-improved paint presence for the No. 9-ranked Cowgirls.
“Twidwell did well scoring in the post, we looked to feed her in there. She also did a great job passing the ball, all the girls did. There were a couple nice full-court passes, one from Ana Erickson. You could tell some of those girls play softball in the summer,” Imdieke said.
After a slow start to the season, Johnson was efficient running the point with six assists and only two turnovers. The junior will be counted on to produce with a high-usage rate in a new-look offense that puts the ball directly into her hands.
“It is the key, because we’ve gone to a dribble-drive offense. You can’t get into that offense if your point guard can’t get downhill and create right away,” Imdieke said. “This summer, we had that talk with Abby, we’re handing her the keys to the car and it’s kind of on her. We were happy with her decision making this summer, getting to a one-two stop, taking nice jumpers and kicking it out to the wings like we asked her to.”
Breckenridge got out and ran the court at will, blazing past an overwhelmed pack of Wolverines that struggled inside their home sweatbox.
“The gym was 80-plus degrees, but the girls handled it well. For being this early in the season and not being overly conditioned, they did a great job,” Imdieke said.
Next up for Breckenridge is the Hawley, Minnesota, Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at Cowgirl Court.
“I don’t need to tell the girls who’s coming to town, don’t need to get them pumped up for this one. That’s all internal motivation from last year’s playoff loss. If you remember, this fall it was Hawley who also handed the volleyball team its first loss.”
