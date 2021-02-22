Cowgirls defense shuts down Frazee

The Breckenridge Cowgirls had a dominant defensive performance Saturday, Feb. 20 when they defeated Frazee 65-25. They are now 8-3 on the season.
Frazee had 26 turnovers and Breckenridge had 17 of those becoming steals. Jude Held had 16 points and Grace Conzemius had 12 points, which combined for more then Frazee’s point total as a team. Head Coach Austin Imdieke said that their “man” defense was the key to succeeding the way they did against Frazee.
“Our man defense has been the weakest part of our defense so far, so we came out and proved that we can play man defense,” Imdieke said.
Imdieke went deeper into the bench overall throughout the game and they played nine players. He said that last time they went down to Frazee, they were down 26-25 at one point and he emphasized not stopping down to other teams levels and that’s what they did well Saturday.
The Cowgirls play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 against Hawley.
