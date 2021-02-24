Cowgirls defensive dominance continues

The Breckenridge Cowgirls gave up nine first half points against Hawley to earn a 57-39 win Tuesday, Feb. 23.
The Cowgirls have improved defensively over the last three games, giving up less than 40 points per game over that span.
"Regardless of who you play, when you can hold someone to nine points, we played really really well," Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. Man-to-man was certainly improved, but what I'm even more excited about is the way we switched in and out of different defenses, and they took that in stride and executed."
Crace Conzemius had 15 points and five rebounds. Jude Held had 13 points and Carcie Materi had 10 points and six assists. Camryn Kaehler led the Cowgirls with seven rebounds. The Cowgirls have won six of their last seven games, and have officially hit their stride to start the season. Hawley was held to just 11.8 percent from three-point range. The Cowgirls throwing different defensive sets was the reason why that was the case.
The Cowgirls host Barnesville Friday. Feb. 26 for a rivalry game.
