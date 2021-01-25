Cowgirls dominate DGF

The Breckenridge Cowgirls move to 2-1 on the season after allowing a season low 28 points to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Pictured is Jonica Bernotas (No. 2)

 Justin Pierce • Daily News

On Saturday, Jan. 23, The Breckenridge Cowgirls dominated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF) 65-28 to move to 2-1 on the season. 

This was the Cowgirls’ first game of the season at home and they did not disappoint. Head Coach Austin Imdieke felt great about being at home.

“It’s always nice to play at home,” Imdieke said. You can tell by the girls’ effort today that they wanted to be in front of their home fans, they brought the energy. They executed mentally, they were locked in.”

Breckenridge shot 49 percent as a team and outrebounded DGF 46-28. They were led by seniors Grace Conzemius, who totaled 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Jude Held’s 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

“We knew that was the game plan because they didn’t have a good matchup for her, so we wanted to attack that potential mismatch, and she did a really good job of it,” Imdieke said. 

He really liked the chemistry that sparked between Held and Conzemius, even their leadership was evident when they were on the floor. 

“They communicated so well like we talked about,” Imdieke said about the defensive side of the court. 

Abby Johnson also had 13 points and five rebounds. She is someone who will be crucial for the Cowgirls’ backcourt for the remainder of the season. Breckenridge will be at Barnesville on Tuesday, Jan. 26. They look to start a winning streak down the stretch. 

