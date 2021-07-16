Cowgirls dominate The Dells

The Breckenridge girls basketball team went 7-0 at the Wisconsin Dells Shootout, including a victory over Class 4A Lakeview North on a buzzer beater by Abby Johnson. The Cowgirls won three games by single digits in the highly competitive showcase. Front row from left: Johnica Bernotas, Emily Gowin, Grace Nicholson, Sydni Roberts, Carcie Materi, Kelsey Ceroll and Parker Yaggie. Back row from left: Coach Tony Bogenreif, Abby Johnson, Addison Twidwell, Grace Miranowski, Ana Erickson, Camryn Kaehler, Katelyn Kaehler and Coach Austin Imdieke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.