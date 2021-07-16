Cowgirls dominate The Dells
The Breckenridge girls basketball team went 7-0 at the Wisconsin Dells Shootout, including a victory over Class 4A Lakeview North on a buzzer beater by Abby Johnson. The Cowgirls won three games by single digits in the highly competitive showcase. Front row from left: Johnica Bernotas, Emily Gowin, Grace Nicholson, Sydni Roberts, Carcie Materi, Kelsey Ceroll and Parker Yaggie. Back row from left: Coach Tony Bogenreif, Abby Johnson, Addison Twidwell, Grace Miranowski, Ana Erickson, Camryn Kaehler, Katelyn Kaehler and Coach Austin Imdieke.

