The Breckenridge Cowgirls basketball team fell to Heart O'Lakes conference leader Pelican Rapids 41-35 Friday, March 12.
The Cowgirls fell for a third straight game, losing by a combined 10 points in all three losses. They started the season 11-3 and haven't won since March 4 against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross. Head Coach Austin Imdieke is still optimistic despite the loss.
"We had a pretty good gameplan coming in and had to pack it in and make them shoot over the top, and we did that for the most part. they shot the ball really well," Imdieke said. "We play really good defense and sometimes the ball just doesn't bounce your way."
Imdieke said the game plan was well executed by the Cowgirls. He wants the team to get out of their shooting slump before the playoffs begin next week.
"This team's ready, they're motivated," Imdieke said. "I know these losses hurt. They didn't want to lose on their home court, but it motivates them, and I'm looking forward to playoffs."
The Cowgirls' Jude Held had a team high 12 points, Carcie Materi had 10 points and Grace Conzemius had six points. Imdieke sees this as a learning opportunity for the Cowgirls going into the playoffs.
"We can learn from these experiences every single time," Imdieke said.
He emphasized going back and looking over the film and see what the girls could've done better on both ends of the court.
The Cowgirls went into Friday's game holding the No. 6 seed in the Section 8AA South bracket. They will play the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 against a team to be determined. There is a chance that the Cowgirls will be on the road for their first playoff game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.