Cowgirls earn fourth straight sweep, defeat Perham

On Monday, Nov. 16, The Breckenridge Cowgirls defeated Perham in three sets (25-22, 25-21, 25-21) earning their fourth win in a row. The team showed once again why they have been dominant throughout the season with a functioning offense and a defense that is getting better each time they step on the floor.
This was the first time that the Cowgirls have ever swept Perham under Coach Margaret Wilson. Perham went into the game with a 7-3 record, as they were the biggest threat to the Cowgirls with both teams sitting at the top of the Heart O'Lakes Conference.
"This season is something that we have never ever done before," Wilson said. "That was determination, to come from behind and keep the lead and not get off track like we were, we never gave up."
This has been one of the most memorable years in the program's history and for them to come together the way they have over the last 11 games says a lot to the type of team they can be when section playoffs come around. Sophomore Abby Johnson and junior Camryn Kaehler have been an incredible duo for the Cowgirls this season. Johnson and Kaehler racked up a double-double. Johnson totaled 13 kills and 22 digs while Kaehler put up 12 kills and 11 digs.
This was a Perham team that they defeated in five sets earlier this season and they showed on Monday how much they have improved throughout the season. They started off the first set like they did on Friday, Nov. 13 against Frazee where they went down early in the first set and then came back. Wilson was very impressed with the way that they came back in the match against a team that was the second best in the Heart O'Lakes Division all season long.
"They just expect this out of themselves and that's what they expect to do. They were determined to win it (tonight)."
Wilson expressed how the last three games of the season are just as important as the rest of the games that they have played this season. The Cowgirls conclude the regular season at home as they will go on and play their last three regular season games on the road, starting with playing at Battle Lake at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. This team has not played Battle Lake this season and will get their first look at them before the Section playoffs.
