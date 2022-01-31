Back on Dec. 14, 2021, the Breckenridge Cowgirls basketball team suffered one of its worst losses of the season on the road to Barnesville, Minnesota, by a lopsided score of 69-40. The Cowgirls (6-10) haven’t reached the .500 mark since, but Friday, Jan. 28, was a step in the right direction, as Coach Austin Imdieke’s team enacted its revenge on the Trojans (7-7) in a 50-41 Heart O’ Lakes Conference home win.
Breckenridge was led by senior sharpshooter Carcie Materi. The versatile guard scored 14 points, making all six of her free throws and grabbing two steals on defense. Materi improved her team-high scoring average to 11.6 points and her free-throw mark to nearly 80% for the season. Breckenridge’s senior post anchor, Camryn Kaehler, scored 13 points and made 7 of 8 free throws. Kaehler also led Breckenridge with seven rebounds.
As a team, Breckenridge converted 16 of 20 shots from the charity stripe, good for an 80% rate. The Cowgirls connected on eight 3-pointers, led by a 3-for-3 shooting night by Johnica Bernotas behind the arc. Bernotas finished with 10 points and two steals. Abby Johnson made 2 of 3 attempts from downtown in an eight-point outing.
Barnesville made just 10 shots, struggling from 3-point distance on 7-of-22 shooting. The Trojans couldn’t take advantage of their freebies, shooting a treacherous 18 of 31 from the foul line. Breckenridge did not allow a double-digit scorer in the contest.
The Cowgirls travel to Pelican Rapids (12-5), Minnesota, Tuesday, Feb. 1, for another Heart O’ Lakes Conference showdown. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the season’s first matchup between the two.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.