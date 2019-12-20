After starting the season off with a three-game winning streak, Breckenridge dropped their next four games. Their desire to get their record back to .500 showed on their home floor against Underwood, Minnesota. The Cowgirls cleaned up a lot of the areas that needed work to pull out a 63-50 win on Thursday, Dec. 19.
“I really think the girls got back to what they were doing at the start of the season,” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “Tonight the biggest thing was we finally took care of the ball better. We took care of the ball, moved the ball around the court to find the open girl in their zone and we weren’t selfish about our shots. It was really a great team game.”
Grace Conzemius came through for another double-double in the home victory. The junior center scored 13 points to go along with 15 boards.
“Grace Conzemius played great tonight. When we got the ball into her in the post she scored dang-near every time,” Imdieke said. “She cleaned up a couple offensive rebounds for us and got a couple putbacks.”
Riley Lorenz was the leading scorer for BHS with 15 points. The senior leader was attacking the teeth of the defense all night to get to the foul line where she sank 11 of her 13 attempts.
“Riley Lorenz played aggressive tonight and played very well. She got into the paint and created for other players while finishing some shots for herself,” Imdieke said. “We tell Riley a lot that she exerts so much effort on the defensive end of the floor for us that sometimes it seems like she’s catching her breath offensively. She really attacked the rim and we saw the benefits as a whole team because of it.”
The young backcourt tandem of Abby Johnson and Carcie Materi had a tall order in front of them against a swarming 1-3-1 defense. They played a large role in limiting the turnovers.
“They ran a half-court trap and we handled it a lot better than I thought we would,” Imdieke said. “That was good to see the evolution of our young point guards coming along and understanding where to find the open girls and to take care of the ball.”
The Breck bench as a whole turned in one of their better outings so far in the young season.
“It was just a really well-rounded game and the scoreboard shows that finally to get us back in the win column,” Imdieke said. “We tell the girls everyday that nobody can do it by theirselves. It’s going to take a group effort and tonight we finally saw that.”
Breckenridge moves on to play in the Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, holiday tournament. Breck will take on Lake Park-Audubon, Minnesota, on Friday, Dec. 27. After that they’ll play either Frazee, Minnesota, or Underwood, Minnesota, the following day. The week off will help the Cowgirls rest up and get healthy.
“We’re hoping it’s Frazee. We want another crack at them after Tuesday,” Imdieke said. “We need (a break). For heaven’s sakes the coach missed the game on Tuesday night. That’s just really been the story the last couple weeks. We just can’t keep the girls healthy. This is going to be a huge break for us to finally get healthy and get things churning the way we know we can.”
