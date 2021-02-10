Cowgirls extend winning streak

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Breckenridge Cowgirls defeated rival Perham 54-37 to go to 6-2 on the season and extend their winning streak to three games.
“We had good helpside defense,” Head Coach Austin Imdieke said about the team’s strong defensive effort. “When it came down to clutch time in the second half, we started to rebound the ball a little bit better. Perham didn’t shoot well in the game, but it’s a credit to our defense a bit.”
The Cowgirls played at a bit of a slower pace then last game against Wahpeton, but it seemed to pay off for them down the late stretch of the game.
Carcie Materi had 16 points and led the Cowgirls with four three-point field goals. Jude Held had 15 points, four rebounds and four steals in the game. She was taking advantage of the zone that the Cowgirls were running throughout the game.
Materi and Held were lighting up shots from beyond the arc. Imdieke loved the way that they took command of the offense and led the pace of the game.
“They were cutting hard, they were catching the ball ready to shoot,” Imdieke said. He noticed his players were catching the ball flat footed and they needed to be quicker on their feet. “We gotta give our passer a target and be ready. Carcie (Materi) is just playing really good basketball for us and she needs to continue to do that.” Imdieke told Materi on Saturday, Feb. 6. about how she is an x-factor for the Cowgirls.
Breckenridge goes on the road to play Pelican Rapids Friday, Feb. 12. They will have a challenging game as Pelican Rapids is in first place in the Heart O’Lakes Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.