Moorhead High School hosted all the Heart O’ Lakes girls basketball teams on Saturday, Feb. 1 and Breckenridge had the first game of the day at 9:30 a.m. Taking on East Grand Forks, Minnesota, it looked like the early start time kept BHS from getting into a rhythm as they fell behind 9-2.
The Cowgirls kicked it into gear with a 25-8 run to close out the half as they claimed a 66-47 victory.
“I was a little nervous. Last year we kind of had the same scenario and we didn’t play very well. After that 9-0 run and after that timeout, they were ready to go,” Breckenridge coach Austin Imdieke said. “They responded really well, moved the ball, executed what we worked on in practice earlier in the week, found the open girl and once again played very selfless.”
Breck’s team-first mentality was evident when checking the box score. Six Cowgirls were were either near double figures or in double figures. Jude Held and Riley Lorenz led the scoring charge with 16 apiece.
“They didn’t care who was taking the shot, they just got the job done. They played their role and good things happen when they do that,” Imdieke said. “We moved the ball against their zone really well and we were able to knock down some shots. That really set the tone.”
Grace Conzemius continued to be a presence on the interior another double-double for her squad.
Breckenridge led by 10 at the break and when they stretched the lead they were able to bring in more of their reserves. Imdieke commended his bench players for keeping the team from missing a beat.
Breck (12-8) hopes to extend their win streak to five games with a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 rescheduled home game against Lake Park-Audubon, Minnesota. In their last meeting, the Cowgirls pulled out a 77-66 victory. Kay Pederson dropped 32 in the loss.
“We played them during the Christmas tournament and scored the most points we have this season. They’ve improved from since when we’d seen them during Christmastime and I’d like to think we’ve improved as well so it should be another good game,” Imdieke said. “Pederson’s kind of their star player. We’re going to need to keep her in check and keep her from leaking out and getting easy buckets and it should go good for the Cowgirls.”
