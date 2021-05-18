Cowgirls golf concludes regular season in Moorhead

The Breckenridge Cowgirls golf team met in Moorhead, Minnesota, for a nine-hole round with other Heart of Lakes schools.
Kennedy Schuler is having a phenomenal year so far. She shot a 51 and she is currently in seventh in the Heart of Lakes Conference. Jozie Wienbar shot a 610.
"She has been at the course, doing a lot of practicing, so I look to see it paying off soon," Head Coach Cheryl Ferrell said.
Kolle Schuler shot a 62 and Josie Johnson shot a 70.
"Each girl had some really good shots and some things that we need to work on yet," she said.
The Cowgirls will be headed to the Heart of Lakes Conference tournament Thursday, May 20 at Pelican Rapids Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.