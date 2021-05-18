Cowgirls golf concludes regular season in Moorhead

Johnica Bernotas tees off from the ninth hole at the Cowgirls' Heart of Lakes Conference meet Thursday, April 29. 

The Breckenridge Cowgirls golf team met in Moorhead, Minnesota, for a nine-hole round with other Heart of Lakes schools. 

Kennedy Schuler is having a phenomenal year so far. She shot a 51 and she is currently in seventh in the Heart of Lakes Conference. Jozie Wienbar shot a 610. 

"She has been at the course, doing a lot of practicing, so I look to see it paying off soon," Head Coach Cheryl Ferrell said. 

Kolle Schuler shot a 62 and Josie Johnson shot a 70. 

"Each girl had some really good shots and some things that we need to work on yet," she said.

The Cowgirls will be headed to the Heart of Lakes Conference tournament Thursday, May 20 at Pelican Rapids Golf Course. 

