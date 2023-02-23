Cowgirls grab 15th win, remain perfect in section play

Grace Nicholson (left) greets Sydni Roberts during lineup introductions Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Breckenridge High School. Roberts scored the game’s first basket on a 3-pointer.

 Courtesy Carol Colby

The No. 18-ranked Breckenridge Cowgirls (15-8) kept their perfect Section 6A record intact Tuesday, Feb. 21, holding off Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (16-9) in a 56-44 home win. The Cowgirls were led by 13 points from Parker Yaggie, 12 for Johnica Bernotas and 11 by Abby Johnson. Yaggie shot 6-for-6 from the foul line, as Breckenridge made 15-of-19 free throws to put the Comets away.

Hillcrest was led by 19 points and six rebounds from Ella Knutson and 12 points from Lizzy Olstad. Elsa Retzlaff provided seven points and six rebounds, while Madi Foss chipped in two points and nine boards.



