Cowgirls grab 15th win, remain perfect in section play

The No. 18-ranked Breckenridge Cowgirls (15-8) kept their perfect Section 6A record intact Tuesday, Feb. 21, holding off Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (16-9) in a 56-44 home win. The Cowgirls were led by 13 points from Parker Yaggie, 12 for Johnica Bernotas and 11 by Abby Johnson. Yaggie shot 6-for-6 from the foul line, as Breckenridge made 15-of-19 free throws to put the Comets away.
Hillcrest was led by 19 points and six rebounds from Ella Knutson and 12 points from Lizzy Olstad. Elsa Retzlaff provided seven points and six rebounds, while Madi Foss chipped in two points and nine boards.
Addie Twidwell helped Breckenridge build a 12-point lead by scoring six quick points, using her left hand to beat the defense inside. Twidwell finished with eight points, six rebounds and two assists. Johnson and Bernotas led the rebounding effort from the perimeter with eight boards each.
Breckenridge is currently No. 3 in the section standings, while Hillcrest sits in the No. 6 spot. The Cowgirls were scheduled to play No. 1 Underwood (22-3) Thursday, but the game has been postponed due to blizzard conditions. Henning (23-2) held the top spot in 6A before losing to Underwood on Tuesday by a score of 44-41, dropping them to No. 2.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.