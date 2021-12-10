Cowgirls halted by Hawley, 56-51

Heart O’ Lakes Conference basketball is typically a knock-down, drag-out league with nightly battles up and down the schedule. The girls basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9 between Breckenridge and Hawley, Minnesota, was no exception, as the visiting Nuggets held on for a 56-51 win against the Cowgirls.
“It was a great game, we just ended up on the wrong side,” Breckenridge Head Coach Austin Imdieke said. “The girls played tough for 36 minutes, so you gotta be happy with that.”
Hawley took a 20-12 lead to start the contest, but a beautiful inside-out pass from Addison Twidwell to Carcie Materi for three, and another Materi trey that followed, gave the Cowgirls a 24-22 lead with 2:37 remaining in the first half. Breckenridge lost track of Kaylie Crabtree, who slipped to the wing and drained a jump shot with five seconds on the clock, sending Hawley to the half with a 27-25 lead.
The Crabtree twins, Kaylie and Kylie, were largely kept in check by Breckenridge in the first half. The prolific scoring duo tallied 10 points combined.
“I couldn’t be happier with how we defended in the first half. Ten points from the Crabtree sisters in the half, we’ll take that any given night,” Imdieke said.
Breckenridge took care of the basketball in the first half, but lost control after the break, turning it over on six of its first 12 possessions.
“Any given night when you’re playing a talented team, it’s going to come down to three possessions. You either win those or you don’t,” Imdieke said. “We always want to value possessions. Even early in the game, we were taking some wild shots.”
Breckenridge fell behind by 10 points late in the second half after a foul call on what appeared to be a rock-solid block by Camryn Kaehler and a phantom whistle on a three-pointer where Carcie Materi attempted to box out the shooter. Breckenridge responded, however, slicing the Nuggets’ lead to 52-49 after an Abby Johnson three with 9.5 seconds remaining.
Materi, Johnson, Kaehler and Parker Yaggie all made high-pressure shots in the late stages.
“I think that clutchness is going to be a common theme with this team,” Imdieke said. “Carcie has hit a ton of big shots in her career. Parker is an eighth grader of course, but with Carcie, Camryn and Ana (Erickson), we have a lot of varsity experience.”
Breckenridge now enters the gauntlet that is the early high school hoops season, with three games in a five-day stretch Dec. 14-18.
“Tuesday we head to Barnesville and Thursday we host Underwood, who is one of the legitimate top teams in our section. I believe our section will come down to Underwood, Hancock and us. We’ve got a grinder over the next eight days or so,” Imdieke said.
Stats were not immediately available as of press time.
