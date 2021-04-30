Cowgirls host Heart of Lakes meet

The Breckenridge Cowgirls hosted the Heart of Lakes Invitational. The Cowgirls had four golfers participate in the nine-hole tournament.
The best score of the day was Kennedy Schuler getting a 46.
“Schuler had a pretty good day,” Head Coach Cheryl Ferrell said. “She was excited to get her score back into the low 40’s. She has more to come, I believe. She left some good shots out there.”
Jozie Weinbar scored a 58. Johnica Bernotas got a 59 and Josie Johnson had a 73.
“Weinbar had one of her better showings. She has a lot of potential. Bernotas didn’t have one of her best days, but when she put it all together, she will do great things. Johnson played her first meet of the year, She was excited to be back. Great to have her out there.”
Perham had the best team score from the meet and individually, Schuler placed third overall.
Perham will host the Cowgirls in their next meet Thursday, May 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.