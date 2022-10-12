Cowgirls inch closer to win No. 20 with home sweep of CGB

Breckenridge continued its strong volleyball season Tuesday, Oct. 11, running its record to 16-4 with a home sweep of Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (13-6), Minnesota. Set scores were 25-8, 25-21 and 25-22. Breckenridge was led by 11 kills from Abby Johnson, nine each from Mattea Vig and Katlyn Kaehler and six from Addie Twidwell.
The first set was never in question, as Breckenridge sat back and watched the Wolverines commit error after error. When they did form an attack, Twidwell and Vig were there at the net, slamming the door with a combined four blocks.
“A lot of errors from CGB early, which we knew wasn’t going to happen all night,” Breckenridge Head Coach Margaret Wilson said. “Huge blocking. We made one little adjustment and I thought they blocked really well. That ball was going straight down.”
Emma Etzler saw increased run in the straight sweep, scoring a set point and operating nicely on the outside of the offense and defense.
“Emma plays a good defensive game. She’s not our biggest block on the outside, but she was opposite their biggest hitter so we didn’t need her to block. We wanted to create a little offense with her. She reads the ball well, she can read the tips well, so it was nice to get her in,” Wilson said.
Kaehler took control in the second set after CGB grabbed its first lead. The freshman put some zip on her attacks, showing a good feel for where to target the defense.
“I stressed that in practice, she has way more power that she can give. She just has to put herself in a position and trust her arm that she can hit between a block, around a block, wherever,” Wilson said. “Her shot was open tonight. They were kinda sucked in on defense and her crosscourt shot was open. She scored over there quite a bit.”
Sydni Roberts led the Cowgirls with 22 digs, followed by Johnson (16), Kaehler (10), Kelsey Ceroll (6) and Parker Yaggie (5). Ceroll and Yaggie combined for 32 assists.
Breckenridge returns to its home court Thursday with a match vs. Frazee, Minnesota. The Hornets are one of the bottom 15 teams in Class 2A, struggling to the tune of a 2-17 record. Nevertheless, they always seem to get up for Heart O’ Lakes Conference gameday vs. the Cowgirls.
“Frazee took us to 30 in the Barnesville tournament. That was right after Abby got hurt,” Wilson said. “We battled in that match and it was nice to see the girls play well without Abby. We will look a little bit different come Thursday. It should be a good HOL game. We definitely need the win.”
Johnson enters Thursday’s match needing four kills to break Camryn Kaehler’s career record of 1,022 set last season when the pair led Breckenridge to the state tournament as teammates.
Breckenridge will end its regular season at the Blocktoberfest Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Brackets for the traditionally-strong tournament haven’t been released.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.