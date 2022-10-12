Breckenridge continued its strong volleyball season Tuesday, Oct. 11, running its record to 16-4 with a home sweep of Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (13-6), Minnesota. Set scores were 25-8, 25-21 and 25-22. Breckenridge was led by 11 kills from Abby Johnson, nine each from Mattea Vig and Katlyn Kaehler and six from Addie Twidwell.

The first set was never in question, as Breckenridge sat back and watched the Wolverines commit error after error. When they did form an attack, Twidwell and Vig were there at the net, slamming the door with a combined four blocks.

Cowgirls inch closer to win No. 20 with home sweep of CGB
Ivy Ovsak (18) and Addie Twidwell (7) form a two-woman wall at Cowgirl court.
Cowgirls inch closer to win No. 20 with home sweep of CGB
Emma Etzler (4) clinches a set for Breckenridge with a kill through two Wolverines.
Cowgirls inch closer to win No. 20 with home sweep of CGB
Hailee Hanson, junior, is another athlete playing above the net for Breckenridge.


